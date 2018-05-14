Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers a Heart Attack, Reportedly Plans to Skip the Royal Wedding Amid Paparazzi Scandal

Samantha, who is writing a book about the bride-to-be, took the fall for their father.

"I have to say, I am entirely the culprit," Meghan's estranged half-sister, Samantha, announced on the ITV talk show Loose Women Monday. "As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, 'You know, the world has no idea you're getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don't photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as they can.' I said, 'Really, you need to show the world that you're getting in shape and doing great healthy things.' So, I suggested it." The palace had no comment on the alleged set-ups. Samantha, who is not invited to the wedding, added, "There's a lot of scrutiny that it was money motivated; it was not. It was my suggestion that to benefit him and to benefit the royal family, everyone look good and they depict you as you are: in shape and doing healthy things."

"Let me clarify: He's 73, which makes him a bit more fragile. He's a quiet man," she said. "I feel that the media have unfairly preyed on him. He's really been admirable about laying low and not speaking out, with all due respect. I merely wanted him to be seen in a respectable light..."