Khloe Kardashian Further Explains the Meaning Behind True Thompson's Name

Oh, what's in a name?

In an app update Monday, Khloe Kardashian revealed how—and why—she chose the name True Thompson for her daughter. "Picking a name for your child is really so tough!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted. "I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my Grandma M.J. suggested True."

M.J. explained that True is her "great-grandfather's first name and grandfather's middle name." And so, the name "stuck with me for my entire pregnancy," said Khloe, who gave birth a month ago in Cleveland. In fact, it "was the only one I couldn't get out of my head." She loves "that it's a family name" and she cannot wait to get back to L.A. "so True can finally meet M.J. in person."