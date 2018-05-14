Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni Look Like Actual Twins in Cannes

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carla Bruni, Bella Hadid

Dave Benett/FFR/Getty Images

Is there another Hadid sister we didn't know about? 

Sure, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are the stylish sisters we've come to know and love on the catwalk, but it looks like there's been a missing sister all along—supermodel Carla Bruni!

While we know they're not actually related, they raised plenty of eyebrows over the weekend when they posed together and shared the results on Instagram. The similarity had Bruni wondering if she has another child. 

"Do I have a hidden daughter?" the songstress captioned the photo on social media. 

Photos

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The two women look nearly identical, so much so that it even got the attention of Bella's real mama, Yolanda Hadid. The Real Housewives alum commented on the snap with a heart and a sweating emoji. 

Online, fans totally agree with their likeness, posting comments like "TWINS OMG" and "Totally! Love both of you."

It seems this doppelgänger has the Internet's stamp of approval. 

While the young fashionista has been busy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France, Bella took some time out of the busy weekend to honor the most important woman in her life on Mother's Day—Yolanda! 

As she wrote online, "Happy Mother's Day to my queen my anchor my home the creator of my existence."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Families to Meet in India for Engagement Party

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Vigil Held Amid Queen of Soul's Health Battle

Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Break Up Again

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps on Conquering Her Stage Fright After Her "Hell of a Year"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shares Picture Perfect Moment Between Cousins True Thompson and Penelope Disick

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo

Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Expecting Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Push Back Wedding Date

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.