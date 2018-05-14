Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni Look Like Actual Twins in Cannes

Is there another Hadid sister we didn't know about?

Sure, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are the stylish sisters we've come to know and love on the catwalk, but it looks like there's been a missing sister all along—supermodel Carla Bruni!

While we know they're not actually related, they raised plenty of eyebrows over the weekend when they posed together and shared the results on Instagram. The similarity had Bruni wondering if she has another child.

"Do I have a hidden daughter?" the songstress captioned the photo on social media.