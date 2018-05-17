The CW's Fall 2018 Show Trailers: We're All in on All American, but What About the Charmed Reboot?

You only get one chance to make a first impression.

It's the most wonderful time of year for TV fans: At their respective Upfront presentations, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and the CW will present the first look at their new series for the 2018 fall TV season, giving viewers a small taste of what they can expect from the shows.

And now that the CW has unveiled the first looks at two of their new fall dramas (Legacies, the Vampire Diaries spinoff, doesn't have a pilot and therefore does not have a trailer to debut), it's time to see how they stack up against CBS' five new series, the three offerings from NBC, as well as the two from Fox and four from ABC.