Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Wants to Get Their Celeb Fans (Like Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to Guest Star in Season 6

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved from cancellation and is on the move, all thanks to the internet—and some very famous fans.

Fox canceled the comedy after five seasons and NBC swooped in, renewed it for a 13-episode sixth season and has slated it to premiere midseason.

"We've been watching it closely ever since," Robert Greenblatt told reporters when NBC announced its new fall schedule. "If I knew Andy Samberg was going to be cast on that show we probably never would've sold it to Fox. We thought it was a missed opportunity since the beginning."