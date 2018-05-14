EXCLUSIVE!

Nia Jax Challenges Ronda Rousey to a Match: "I Will Happily Oblige"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 8:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's on!

While at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront, Nia Jax took the opportunity to challenge Ronda Rouseyto a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank WWE event in June. 

"We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title," Rousey told E! News on the red carpet. "I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her."

While they appeared cordial as they gave a joint interview, Jax noted, "We can still get along for now, but once we get in the ring, it's over. All bets are off, right?"

Photos

WWE Celeb Appearances

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

"We're professionals, so when we get in there, there's a job to be done," Rousey added. "When we're outside of the ring, then we can still be respectful to each other. We all have the same goals. We're all trying to lift the women's division and to show people that we have more to offer than they've given us credit for in the past."

So, how is the Raw Women's Champion going to prepare for their upcoming face-off? 

"I've never been in a ring with somebody like Ronda," Jax told E! News. "She's one of a kind, so there definitely has to be an alternation to my regimen and I'm looking forward to it."

Good luck ladies!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ WWE , Ronda Rousey , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Families to Meet in India for Engagement Party

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Vigil Held Amid Queen of Soul's Health Battle

Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Break Up Again

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps on Conquering Her Stage Fright After Her "Hell of a Year"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shares Picture Perfect Moment Between Cousins True Thompson and Penelope Disick

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo

Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Expecting Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Push Back Wedding Date

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.