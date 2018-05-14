Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia Pick Up "Real Life Lessons" About Parenting From This Is Us

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia aren't parents in real life; however, the 34-year-old actress said they've learned a thing or two about parenting from their roles as Rebecca and Jack Pearson on This Is Us.

"Milo and I are both not parents in real life," she told E! News' Giuliana Rancic during NBCUniversal Upfront 2018. "So, I feel like we've got some real life lessons about potentially what it means to be a parent and that you're really just winging it and flying by the seat of your pants and you're doing the very best you can."

However, this isn't the only lesson they've taken away from the show. Ventimiglia said the drama has also served as a nice reminder that "art really does impact people in a positive way."

"With everything going on in the world and what not, to be able to be a part of something that is hopeful and inherently good and inspires communication among family and loved ones, it's nice that the arts can still connect on that deeper level and bring people of every walk of every life together," he said.