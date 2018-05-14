This Is Us Stars Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson Really Don't Want to Spoil You

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson are masters of keeping spoilers a secret. The This Is Us stars told E! News' Erin Lim they have no trouble keeping secrets about their NBC drama from family members.

"They think they want to know, but they don't really want to know," Brown told E! News at the 2018 NBC Upfronts, citing creator Dan Fogelman's ability to drop new twists and turns around every corner. "I would hate to ruin that surprise for all of them."

"You live for those moments," he said. "I would never deprive anyone of that moment."

Watson said her nieces and nephews get "sweeter" when they try and get dish from her. "'Auntie Sue how can you not tell me?'" she said they ask. "Easily."

However, she does get some household chores taken care of.