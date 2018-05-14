EXCLUSIVE!

Howie Mandel Doesn't Remember Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Deal or No Deal was one of Meghan Markle's first claims to fame, but host Howie Mandel is drawing a blank. 

The royal-to-be appeared through Season 2 of the NBC show as a case model back in 2006 and 2007, but the host doesn't seem to recall her Hollywood start there. 

"To be honest, I don't even remember her. I don't. I don't," Mandel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront. "I'd like to say I do and if she's watching, and she's not right?"

 "I don't remember you," he said into the camera. "I don't remember you. I've seen a lot of pictures and I don't…"

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Meghan Markle, Deal or No Deal

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While his memory fails him, Mandel did joke about the imminent royal family member's unique start on Deal or No Deal

"I believe that that's always the previous step to royalty—you're a case holder and then you're a duchess," he quipped. "I said to her, 'You start with Howie. You move to Harry. Howie to Harry.'"

While royal enthusiasts around the world are expected to tune in to her highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Mandel will not be one of them. 

"I feel shunned I was not invited. I gave her her start. I'm not gonna watch," he playfully quipped to Rancic. "I will not be watching."

 

Mandel will host Deal or No Deal when it returns to NBCUniversal on CNBC this year. 

(E! and CNBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Families to Meet in India for Engagement Party

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Vigil Held Amid Queen of Soul's Health Battle

Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Break Up Again

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps on Conquering Her Stage Fright After Her "Hell of a Year"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shares Picture Perfect Moment Between Cousins True Thompson and Penelope Disick

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo

Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Expecting Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Push Back Wedding Date

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.