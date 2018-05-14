Howie Mandel Doesn't Remember Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:51 AM
Deal or No Deal was one of Meghan Markle's first claims to fame, but host Howie Mandel is drawing a blank.
The royal-to-be appeared through Season 2 of the NBC show as a case model back in 2006 and 2007, but the host doesn't seem to recall her Hollywood start there.
"To be honest, I don't even remember her. I don't. I don't," Mandel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront. "I'd like to say I do and if she's watching, and she's not right?"
"I don't remember you," he said into the camera. "I don't remember you. I've seen a lot of pictures and I don't…"
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
While his memory fails him, Mandel did joke about the imminent royal family member's unique start on Deal or No Deal.
"I believe that that's always the previous step to royalty—you're a case holder and then you're a duchess," he quipped. "I said to her, 'You start with Howie. You move to Harry. Howie to Harry.'"
While royal enthusiasts around the world are expected to tune in to her highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Mandel will not be one of them.
"I feel shunned I was not invited. I gave her her start. I'm not gonna watch," he playfully quipped to Rancic. "I will not be watching."
Mandel will host Deal or No Deal when it returns to NBCUniversal on CNBC this year.
(E! and CNBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?