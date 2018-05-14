EXCLUSIVE!

Howie Mandel Doesn't Remember Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Howie Mandel, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Deal or No Deal was one of Meghan Markle's first claims to fame, but host Howie Mandel is drawing a blank. 

The royal-to-be appeared through Season 2 of the NBC show as a case model back in 2006 and 2007, but the host doesn't seem to recall her Hollywood start there. 

"To be honest, I don't even remember her. I don't. I don't," Mandel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront. "I'd like to say I do and if she's watching, and she's not right?"

 "I don't remember you," he said into the camera. "I don't remember you. I've seen a lot of pictures and I don't…"

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Meghan Markle, Deal or No Deal

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While his memory fails him, Mandel did joke about the imminent royal family member's unique start on Deal or No Deal

"I believe that that's always the previous step to royalty—you're a case holder and then you're a duchess," he quipped. "I said to her, 'You start with Howie. You move to Harry. Howie to Harry.'"

While royal enthusiasts around the world are expected to tune in to her highly anticipated wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Mandel will not be one of them. 

"I feel shunned I was not invited. I gave her her start. I'm not gonna watch," he playfully quipped to Rancic. "I will not be watching."

 

Mandel will host Deal or No Deal when it returns to NBCUniversal on CNBC this year. 

(E! and CNBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Ellen

Khloe Kardashian Further Explains the Meaning Behind True Thompson's Name

Nikki Bella, John Cena

John Cena Says He Wants Kids With Nikki Bella 1 Month After Split

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps Thinks There's "Plenty of Space" for Another Female Late-Night Host

Margot Kidder

Superman Star Margot Kidder Dead at 69

Carla Bruni, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni Look Like Actual Twins in Cannes

Patricia, Botched 414

Botched Patient Patricia Wants to Add a Little More Fat to Her "Supa Booty"

Hayley Kiyoko, Rita Ora

Hayley Kiyoko Labels Rita Ora's New Song ''Girls'' as ''Tone-Deaf'' and ''Dangerous''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.