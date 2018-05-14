NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Vanessa Lachey, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:35 AM
NBCUniversal's biggest stars convened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Monday.
Erin Lim and Giuliana Rancic are live on the red carpet, where they're interviewing everyone from Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari to The Enemy Within's Jennifer Carpenter. Watch the live-stream now to see stars from Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, NBC Sports, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo, Universal Kids, Universo and USA Network.
To get a close-up at all every celebrity's red carpet look, check out the arrivals gallery now:
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Busy Tonight (E!)
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal
Suelta La Sopa (Telemundo)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
World of Dance (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Shooter (USA Network)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Total Bellas (E!)
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal
Noticiero Telemundo
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Suits (USA Network)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
NBC News
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Dirty John (Bravo)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Suits: Second City (USA Network)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This Is Us (NBC)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
This Is Us (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This Is Us (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This Is Us (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This Is Us (NBC)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal
Don Francisco Te Invita (Telemundo)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Very Cavallari (E!)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Will & Grace (NBC)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Chicago Med (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Prisonero Numero Uno (Telemundo)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
The Blacklist (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Dirty John (Bravo)
Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal
Telemundo Deportes
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste (Telemundo)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
World of Dance (NBC)
Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal
WWE Raw (USA Network)
Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal
Noticias Telemundo
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Mr. Robot (USA Network)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
WWE Raw (USA Network)
Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal
Telemundo
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Deal or No Deal (CNBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
El Recluso (Telemundo)
Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal
New Amsterdam (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Señora Acero (Telemundo)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
The Enemy Within (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Titulares y Más (Telemundo)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
This Is Us (NBC)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Trial & Error (NBC)
Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal
Señora Duval (Telemundo)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
MARLON (NBC)
Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal
Noticias Telemundo
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
World of Dance (NBC)
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Good Girls (NBC)
Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal
Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso (Telemundo)
