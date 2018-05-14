NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Vanessa Lachey, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:35 AM

NBCUniversal's biggest stars convened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Monday.

Erin Lim and Giuliana Rancic are live on the red carpet, where they're interviewing everyone from Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari to The Enemy Within's Jennifer Carpenter. Watch the live-stream now to see stars from Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, NBC Sports, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo, Universal Kids, Universo and USA Network.

To get a close-up at all every celebrity's red carpet look, check out the arrivals gallery now:

Busy Philipps, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Busy Philipps

Busy Tonight (E!)

Jorge Bernal, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal

Jorge Bernal

Suelta La Sopa (Telemundo)

Jenna Dewan, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Jenna Dewan

World of Dance (NBC)

Ryan Phillippe, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ryan Phillippe

Shooter (USA Network)

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella

Total Bellas (E!)

Felicidad Aveleyra, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal

Felicidad Aveleyra

Noticiero Telemundo

Katherine Heigl, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Katherine Heigl

Suits (USA Network)

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly & Chuck Todd

NBC News

Connie Britton, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Connie Britton

Dirty John (Bravo)

Gina Torres, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Gina Torres

Suits: Second City (USA Network)

Sterling K. Brown, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us (NBC)

Mandy Moore, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Mopore

This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us (NBC)

Chrissy Metz, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Metz

This Is Us (NBC)

Justin Hartley, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Justin Hartley

This Is Us (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Susan Kelechi Watson

This Is Us (NBC)

Don Francisco, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Don Francisco

Don Francisco Te Invita (Telemundo)

Kristin Cavallari, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

Very Cavallari (E!)

Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Andy Cohen

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Eric McCormack & Debra Messing

Will & Grace (NBC)

Yaya DaCosta, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Yaya DaCosta

Chicago Med (NBC)

Andy Samberg, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Andy Samberg

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Erik Hayser, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Erik Hayser

Prisonero Numero Uno (Telemundo)

Megan Boone, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Megan Boone

The Blacklist (NBC)

Eric Bana, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Eric Bana

Dirty John (Bravo)

Andres Cantor, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Andrés Cantor

Telemundo Deportes

Maria Celeste Arraras, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

María Celeste Arrarás

Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste (Telemundo)

Derek Hough, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Derek Hough

World of Dance (NBC)

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

WWE Raw (USA Network)

Julio Vaqueiro, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Julio Vaqueiro

Noticias Telemundo

Christian Slater, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Christian Slater

Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Stephanie McMahon, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Stephanie McMahon

WWE Raw (USA Network)

Aracely Arambula, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Aracely Arámbula

Telemundo

Howie Mandel, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Howie Mandel

Deal or No Deal (CNBC)

Ignacio Serricchio, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ignacio Serricchio

El Recluso (Telemundo)

Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery & Tyler Labine

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Gaby Espino, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Gaby Espino

Señora Acero (Telemundo)

Jennifer Capenter, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Carpenter

The Enemy Within (NBC)

Ana Jurka, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ana Jurka

Titulares y Más (Telemundo)

Chris Sullivan, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan

This Is Us (NBC)

Kristin Chenoweth, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Chenoweth

Trial & Error (NBC)

Michel Duval, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Michel Duval

Señora Duval (Telemundo)

Essence Atkins, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Essence Atkins

MARLON (NBC)

Jose Diaz-Balart, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Jose Diaz-Balart

Noticias Telemundo

Ne-Yo, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ne-Yo

World of Dance (NBC)

Ana Maria Polo, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ana María Polo

Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)

Christina Hendricks, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks

Good Girls (NBC)

Fabian Rios, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal

Fabián Ríos

Sin Senos Si Hay Paraíso (Telemundo)

