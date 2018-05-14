BREAKING!

Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Taraji P. Hensonis going to be a bride!

After quietly dating former football star Kelvin Hayden for more than two years, the NFL pro put a ring on it. The Empire star announced the happy news and showed off her new sparkler early Monday morning. 

"I said yes y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!" she captioned a shot of her new bling. "#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS."

The engagement may come as a surprise to some considering the actress has kept their romance out of the spotlight. It wasn't until late December 2017 that Henson addressed their longtime relationship publicly

"I'm very happy. Everything is coming together," the star said in an interview on Essence's podcast "Yes, Girl!." at the time. "I'm happy in my personal life."

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Kelvin Hayden, Taraji P. Henson

Instagram

"I'm not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that's important for people to know. I'm happy. I'm very very happy. I just am," she added. "And you know, we've been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don't really blast my info like that. But I'm very happy."

It was back in 2015 that the media first caught wind of the couple's burgeoning relationship when they stepped out on a beach in Miami holding hands. On Sunday, she and the Chicago Bears alum dined with Hayden's mother in honor of Mother's Day and, as fans have now learned, their engagement. 

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taraji P. Henson , Engagements , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style , , wochit
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Families to Meet in India for Engagement Party

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Vigil Held Amid Queen of Soul's Health Battle

Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Break Up Again

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps on Conquering Her Stage Fright After Her "Hell of a Year"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shares Picture Perfect Moment Between Cousins True Thompson and Penelope Disick

Nev Schulman, Laura Perlongo

Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Expecting Baby No. 2

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka Push Back Wedding Date

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.