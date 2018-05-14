BAFTA TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

And the winner is...

The 2018 BAFTA TV Awards were held in London last night, five weeks after nominations were announced. Line of Duty went into the night with four nominations, more than any other series.

Sue Perkins hosted the ceremony from the Royal Festival Hall, and in her opening monologue, she tackled everything from politics to sexual harassment. At one point, she brought up Jodie Whittaker being cast as the first female Doctor in Doctor Who. "I think Jodie is the perfect choice," she joked. "If anyone has experience fighting off grotesque monsters, it's an actress!"

Here is the complete list of winners:

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders — WINNER

The Crown

The End of the F--king World

Leading Actor

Jack Rowan, Born to Kill

Joe Cole, "Hang the DJ" (Black Mirror)

Sean Bean, Broken — WINNER

Timothy Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Leading Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown

Molly Windsor, Three Girls — WINNER

Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton, Line of Duty

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty

Anupam Kher, The Boy With the Topknot

Brían F. O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue — WINNER

Jimmi Simpson, "USS Callister" (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel, Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch

Liv Hill, Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown — WINNER

Mini-Series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls — WINNER

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty — WINNER

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks