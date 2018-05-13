What Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance Got Right and Wrong

Sooo raise your hand if you cried a little.

Lifetime just debuted Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, a movie documenting the relationship of Prince Harry (Murray Fraser) and Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley), and we honestly couldn't think of a better way to prepare ourselves for next week's royal wedding.

Sure, not everything was totally accurate (we'll get to that in a moment) and most conversations had to be completely made up, but we truly feel as if we just watched the real prince of England fall in love with a cool feminist actress from California. Tears were in our eyes when the credits rolled and footage of the real Harry and Meghan popped up on screen.

Yes, this was everything we expect a Lifetime movie to be—cheesy, over-dramatic—but it was also kind of exactly what we want right now. It was cheesy and dramatic in the best ways, and we could even see ourselves hitting play again when we get impatient before next Saturday.