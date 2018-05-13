Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Take Cannes Film Festival by Storm: Every Single Outfit They've Worn

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 13, 2018 5:08 PM

They may not be movie makers but they're definitely making moves at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

From slaying on the red carpet in sheer, nipple-baring ball gowns to thigh-high swimsuits and even edgy street wear, Kendall Jenner and her best bud Bella Hadid have had all eyes on them while storming the streets of Cannes and strutting up the Palais in Southern France this weekend for the film fest's 71st annual event.

The high-profile pair have been at practically ever A-list premiere, gala, soiree, and bash during the past four days—and with each event, a new more daring ensemble.

Of course their fab fashions aren't the only things catching eyes...

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

The Weeknd, Fashion For Relief, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

REX/Shutterstock

Bella's PDA with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd has certainly got photogs snapping. The two were caught kissing at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash on Promenade de la Croisette on Thursday evening. 

On Sunday, The Weeknd was front and center to watch his former flame walk it out on the runway at the Fashion For Relief event. Looks like it's been a good few days for the exes...

Meanwhile, check out every outfit these two "It" girls have worn during their 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival takeover...

 

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2018

Reynaud Julien/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Holding Hands

Kendall and Bella had all eyes on them when they attended the Magnum Party Arrivals at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid, Fashion for Relief, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Catwalk Queen

Strutting her stuff, Bella walks the runway at Fashion For Relief Cannes 2018 event.

Bella Hadid, Fashion for Relief, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Black Out

The model goes for a black on black ensemble for the Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 event during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 13, 2018.

Kendall Jenner, Fashion for Relief, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Dave Benett/FFR/Getty Images

No Pants Sunday

The model wore Nicolas Jebran for the the Fashion for Relief event at Cannes on May 13.

Bella Hadid, Dior, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lady in Red

The model was ravishing in red at a Dior dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at JW Marriott on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid, 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Magnum x Alexander Wang party

Matt Crossick/PA/Magnum

Suiting Up

Wearing a menswear-inspired ensemble, Bella Hadid stuns in head to toe Alexander Wang at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash at Cannes.

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Cannes, Magnum x Alexander Wang party

Splash News

Kiss Off

Wearing an oversized coat, Bella got her kiss on with ex-boyfriend The Weekend at the Magnum VIP Party in Cannes during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival,

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

BACKGRID

Thigh High

Kendall hops in a swimsuit into the water for a dip at the Cap-Eden-Roc Hotel. 

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Sheer Madness

The supermodel wears this see-through outfit when she attends the Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Kendall Jenner, Cannes Film Festival 2018

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Red Carpet Moment

Kendall dons a see-through ensemble to attend the screening of Girls Of The Sun during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12.

