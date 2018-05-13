Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Take Cannes Film Festival by Storm: Every Single Outfit They've Worn

They may not be movie makers but they're definitely making moves at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

From slaying on the red carpet in sheer, nipple-baring ball gowns to thigh-high swimsuits and even edgy street wear, Kendall Jenner and her best bud Bella Hadid have had all eyes on them while storming the streets of Cannes and strutting up the Palais in Southern France this weekend for the film fest's 71st annual event.

The high-profile pair have been at practically ever A-list premiere, gala, soiree, and bash during the past four days—and with each event, a new more daring ensemble.

Of course their fab fashions aren't the only things catching eyes...