Kate Hudson, Justin Bieber, Drake and More Celebrate Mother's Day With Touching Tributes to Their Moms

Check out how Hollywood is celebrating Mother's Day 2018 with our adorable gallery. We dare you not to tear up...

See which stars posted proud kid pics and which celeb moms themselves made sure to thank their own kids for making them mamas.

Kate Hudson , who is pregnant with her first daughter, shared an oh-so-sweet image of herself and her famous mom Goldie Hawn as a child.

Along with adorable photos of their mothers, each celeb made sure to give their mamacitas some serious love on the special day.

Justin Bieber Drake , Jessica Biel , Vanessa Hudgens , Rashida Jones and more celebs hopped on Instagram this Mother's Day to give touching tributes to their one and only moms.

Instagram Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn The expectant star wrote on Instagram, "When you grow up with a smile like this you are raised to find the joy in every moment. Raised to find the laughter in sometimes the most difficult circumstances and raised to share deep connections that fill our hearts with love and all the good things that nurture our soul. I know I feel the kind of freedom to love because of her. I know I feel the kind of strength to live fearlessly because of her. I know that I have never feared paving my own path because of her. I know I feel deeply unconditionally loved because of her. I also know that every mother is capable to give this to their children. She taught me that the love of mothers shape the future. Not through expectations but through love and honoring your children's individual journey. To my great teacher, Happy Mothers Day. And to all of you other great teacher out there, Happy Mothers Day."

Busy Philipps The busy mom joins Allswell and moms across the country to #BanTheBrunch and spend Mother's Day in bed.

Instagram Carey Hart and Pink Carey wrote, "Happy mamas day to this amazing woman @pink. She is the most dedicated woman to her children, hands down. She puts her children before anything, and while on this crazy world tour; the kids NEVER go without mama time. I don’t know how you do it baby, but I’m proud of you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the real mamas out there that put in 100% with their children. This day is for you."

Article continues below

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram Lauren Hashian, Tiana Johnson and Jasmine Johnson Along with this photo, Dwayne Johnson wrote a lengthy post in tribute of his girlfriend of over 10 years, who is the mother to the couple's two children.

Seagram's Escapes Kathy Wakile The New Jersey Housewife paired one of her sought after brunch recipes with a Seagram's Escapes MOMOSA™ bar for Mother's Day.

Instagram Orlando Bloom The British actor posted this sweet photo of his mum and wrote, "Important dinner date with me old mum who’s been making me this stew since I can remember #happymothersday."

Article continues below

Twitter Michelle Obama and Marion Robinson The former first lady wrote, "It’s impossible for any picture to truly capture what my mother, Marian, has meant to me. Happy #MothersDay to all of the moms out there, and especially to my own."

Instagram Madonna The Material Girl posted this vintage photo and wrote this for her late mother, also named Madonna: "Dearest Mother...........You suffered a lot and were not encouraged to follow your dreams or express yourself freely! I hope I have been able to carry the Torch for you and that somewhere you are smiling and proud! Happy Mothers Day to you and all Mothers who have struggled, are struggling and continue to struggle. #nevergiveup ��. #mothers #warriors #queens."

Instagram Jonathan Van Ness The Queer Eye star wrote, "Everyday I’m grateful to have you Mom. You’ve taught me how to overcome, you’re the first person I call when I need serious advice, you’re the strongest person I know. I love you so much. I’m also aware of how hard a day this is for my mom who recently lost her mom, so to all of you who either have lost their moms or aren’t close w your mom, I love you and am thinking of you today. #happymothersday."

Article continues below

Jon SooHoo/ Los Angeles Dodgers Mario & Courtney Lopez Let's play ball! Before the first pitch is thrown, the Saved By the Bell star watches his wife perform the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mother's Day game.

Instagram Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Luna Legend John wrote this touching tribute to his wife, "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife Chrissy. I see so much of you in Luna and I love it so much. I can't wait to meet our little boy and to see you give him so much love and get so much love in return. I'm so happy to be on this journey with you."

Instagram Gabrielle Union The actress wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my Mother-in-law, sister Kelly Union, my sisters-in-law, all my mommy friends, all my pregnant mommy crew, all aspiring moms, everyone whose has lost their mom, everyone with a rough relationship with their mom, to all sick moms, to moms that have lost children, all caregivers who love and care for children they did not birth and especially to those who have a really hard time with this holiday... I see you, I love you, breathe. Inhale joy, peace and grace and exhale everything that causes pain, heartache, misery. You all are loved & appreciated exactly as you are. Cheers to you today & everyday."

Article continues below

Instagram Busy Philipps With Birdie and Cricket Silverstein Along with her two daughters, Busy wrote, "The joy of my life is being the mother to these two fire starters. HMD to all my ladies."

Instagram Busy Philipps and Leigh Ann Philipps Along with this vintage photo, the Freaks and Geeks actress wrote, "My mom is rad. She's complicated, of course, most moms are. Our relationship hasn't always been easy on either one of us but after I had Birdie I called her sobbing that I was so sorry, that I just didn't understand how much she loved me, and how hard it must have been for her, and that I hoped she forgave me for all my horribleness. I couldn't really understand though, not until I had my own baby staring at me and needing me that my mother was a person first. My mother is so many things, and I've been lucky enough to have her this whole time, so that our relationship can change and I can understand her more as a human and a woman, independent of her designation as MY MOM. But ultimately, I'm so grateful she is MY MOM because you know, obviously, I wouldn't be here typing this if she weren't."

Instagram Anne Hathaway The Oscar winner wrote, "Happy #MothersDay to my Mom, the actress Kate McCauley Hathaway. This is a photo of her as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific. She was four months pregnant with my older brother when she played this part and did cartwheels on stage every dang night- twice on matinee days. She pursued her dreams of being an actress while raising three children before that was cool and before you got credit for it— and she hasn’t stopped. She is in rehearsal right now for “At Wit’s End” at Cape May Stage which runs May 24th- June 22nd. If you find yourself in the cutest town just south of #exitzero in NJ, you should check her out. Mama, you’re the Queen. Happy Mother’s Day xx."

Article continues below

Chanel Iman/Instagram Chanel Iman The expectant supermodel posted photos of the flowers she got on Mother's Day.

Snapchat Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney posted this photo of her neice Stormi Webster on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram Justin Bieber and Pattie Mallette The singer wrote: "You taught me everything

Everything you've given me

I'll always keep it inside

You're the driving force in my life, yeah

There isn't anything

Or anyone that I could be

And it just wouldn't feel right

If I didn't have you by my side

You were there for me to love and care for me

When skies were gray

Whenever I was down

You were always there to comfort me

And no one else can be

What you have been to me you will always be

You will always be the girl

In my life for all times."

Article continues below

Instagram Drake The hit-maker posted an old-school pic of his mama and wrote, "Thank you mama for the nine months you carried me through... Happy Mother’s Day to all the goddesses world wide."

Instagram Yara Shahidi The Grownish star posted a pic with her lookalike mom and wrote, "Happy Mother’s day to this brilliant woman. I’m so gosh darn lucky to be your daughter because these past 18 years have been the bomb.com. Full of growth, travel, opportunity, laughter, and great music. thank you for all that you do for me, the fam, and everyone who is lucky enough to exist on this planet at the same time as you."

Instagram Jessica Biel and Kimberly Biel Posting a photo with her mother, Jessica wrote, "It took me almost thirty years to truly understand everything you sacrificed for me. I am in awe of your wisdom and grace, and I hope I can emulate those ideals with my own child (without ending up in a straitjacket). I love you so much Mom. Happy Mother’s Day to you and all the amazing moms kicking ass and taking names in the world."

Article continues below

Instagram Vanessa Hudgens and Gina Guangco From the Best Buddies event, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. I know I am so grateful for my very own mama g. The most playful, joyous and radiant mama I know."

Instagram Janet Jackson and Katherine Jackson Posting a very vintage throwback photo of the popstar and her mom, Ms. Jackson wrote, "Everything you've taught me, I've never forgotten, and I now find myself sharing those same beautiful experiences with my baby. I LOVE U ‼️

Instagram Jessie James Decker Eric Decker wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my queen!! The abundance of love you give these babies makes me wanting more! Ha. Our kiddos are happy, silly, sweet, smart, confident and beautiful because of you @jessiejamesdecker. I love you to the moon and back xoxo."

Article continues below

Instagram Ava Phillippe Reese Witherspoon's daughter wrote, "happy mother's day, mama! I'm so glad we've gotten to grow together and support each other."

James Macari Chanel Iman The supermodel is celebrating by announcing that she and husband Sterling Shepard will be having a child together. The newlywed wrote on Instagram, "We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can't wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can't wait to hold our baby in our arms!"

Instagram Oprah and Thando Thando may not technically be Lady O's daughter but that doesn't mean the media mogul can't celebrate the day by giving love to the young girl she helped all those years ago. Sharing a photo of the pair from USC's graduation, Oprah wrote on Instagram: "Celebrating my South African daughter-girl @thando_d getting her Masters at USC yesterday. Full circle, proud moment since choosing her to come to my school 11yrs ago. Happy Mothers day to all who’ve been blessed with the gift of mothering. Birth mothers and Earth Mothers."

Article continues below