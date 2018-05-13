Seann William Scott to Replace Clayne Crawford in Lethal Weapon Season 3

New season, new Riggs.

It's official: Lethal Weapon will return for a third season with a new leading man after Clayne Crawford was fired for his alleged bad on-set behavior. American Pie star Seann William Scott is set to join the Fox drama in his first starring TV role, the network announced on Sunday.

"Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast," Michael Thorn, Fox's president, said in a statement. "Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can't wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we're thrilled to bring this show back for another season."