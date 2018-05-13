Chanel Iman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Sterling Shepard

James Macari
by Lindsay Farber | Sun., May. 13, 2018 7:03 AM
James Macari
Chanel Iman is celebrating this Mother's Day as a mama-to-be!
The Victoria's Secret Angel is expecting her first child with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard.
"Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one," Chanel and Sterling exclusively told E! News. "We are truly blessed!"
The model shared the news on social media on Sunday just in time for Mother's Day. "Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you," she captioned a photo of herself baring her baby bump. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."
As E! News previously reported, the couple wed on March 3 in front of family and friends in a romantic ceremony following a whirlwind four month engagement.
The bride, who was dressed in head-to-toe white while walking down the aisle, flowers in-hand, appeared to be on cloud-nine while saying her I do's. So happy, in fact, that there wasn't a dry eye in the room.
James Macari
Chanel Iman/Instagram
Back in December, the 25-year-old wide receiver popped to the question with a stunning rose gold sparkler on Iman's 27th birthday. She later posted a photo to her Instagram account sharing the news.
"A night full of tears of happiness. I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything!" she wrote at the time. "Can't wait to be your Mrs."
After meeting at Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016, the supermodel began dating the NFL star.
"When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp," she revealed to People in August. Shepard added, "I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that."
Congrats to the gorgeous couple on their growing family!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?