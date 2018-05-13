Harry & Meghan: What It's Like to Play the World's Current Most Famous Couple

  By
    &

Lauren Piester | Sun., May. 13, 2018 9:00 AM

While we're still a week away from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we don't have to wait that long to watch their love story play out on TV. 

Tonight, Lifetime debuts its latest original movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which chronicles Harry and Meghan's relationship starting with the time they first met on a blind date. Given that the prince and the Suits actress are two of the most popular public figures right now, there was quite a bit of pressure on stars Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser to get the pair right. 

"For me, it wasn't an easy decision to take on this role," Fraser tells E! News. "I think it was 'cause of who they are and who Harry is and the media and stuff like that, it's hard to take on someone...that people think that they know who is and have such an idea of who he's meant to be, you know, what he's like, and to be that is kind of hard." 

Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Real Life vs. On Screen

Fraser says he never wanted to be a Prince Harry copycat, but he wanted to find his essence to capture on screen. 

"Playing a real person who's being watched so closely by so many people, you know you're going to get scrutinized no matter what," Fitz-Henley says of playing Meghan. "I'm developing thicker skin as a persona, and even being exposed to Meghan's thinking and the way that she writes about things, and she's always telling people 'you are enough,' and sometimes I would kind of call on her to be there for me—virtually, in myself, call on her, on her example to just be like, it's OK, you're going to be an artist the way you're always an artist, and if anyone has a problem, it's theirs." 

Fraser says that he binge watched everything he could about Prince Harry and Meghan after he got the part, and Fitz-Henley was a fan of the pair as soon as she saw the engagement interview, even asking her agent to keep her in mind for any opportunities to play Meghan, just three weeks before casting for this movie began. 

Hit play on both videos above to hear more about what it's like to play this iconic couple, and check out our gallery to see the cast up next to their real-life counterparts. 

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs Sunday on Lifetime.

