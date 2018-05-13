EXCLUSIVE!

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Address Their Reconciliation for the First Time Together

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., May. 13, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin aren't giving up on their love story.

It's no secret that the One Tree Hill star and former NFL player have had their ups and downs in the public eye.

But in a new episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, both Jana and Mike are opening up about their reconciliation and where things stand today.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode, the pair reveals that they went to a marriage counseling retreat close to a year ago where they received tips and tools to strengthen their marriage. But as it turns out, they didn't exactly follow the advice given to them.

"There was still just a lot of tip-toeing around certain things," Jana explained in the podcast. "We had what we wanted it to look like, but I think [Mike] just hit your a-ha about a week or month ago."

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

Mike added, "The thing is until someone wants to change themselves, there's no amount of therapy, no amount of talking you can do about it until you make that decision for yourself."

Things changed for the better when the pair recently experienced a "breaking point" where Jana wanted to see more change from the father of their daughter Jolie.

"She said, 'Look, I'm giving you every opportunity. I am here. I am willing to work on this. I want this family to work.' Basically, step up or get out. And it got to a point of an ultimatum and that's where I hit my breaking point," Mike revealed. "She hit her breaking point. I hit mine."

He added, "I don't want to lose her. I don't want to lose Jana. I don't want to lose our family. I don't want to lose what we're trying to build."

Back in August 2016, Jana and her husband separated after more than a year of marriage. It was later revealed that Mike was unfaithful to the actress and singer. The pair ultimately renewed their wedding vows in late 2017.

Hear more from Jana and Mike when the podcast is released in full Monday morning.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jana Kramer , Couples , , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Dane Cook, Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook Addresses the 26-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Halle Berry

How Halle Berry Reinvented Herself and Became One of Hollywood's Most Inspiring Lifestyle Gurus

Safaree Lloyd Samuels, Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Battles It Out On Twitter With Ex-Boyfriend Safaree Samuels

Queer Eye

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Gets Real About Season 3, Diversity and How Worldwide Acceptance Feels

Nikki Bella, Jim Neidhart

Nikki Bella Pays Tribute to Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Meghan Markle, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Meghan Markle Blogged About Becoming a Princess Long Before Meeting Prince Harry

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys to Perform on the 2018 MTV VMAs Pre-Show

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.