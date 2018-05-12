Cardi B Deletes Her Instagram After Nasty Azealia Banks Feud

Well that's one way to put an end to a fight...

Cardi B has completely deleted her Instagram account after getting into a nasty social media feud with outspoken rapper Azealia Banks, who called the "Bodak Yellow" rapper a flurry of names yesterday during an interview with The Breakfast Club. In addition to deleting her IG, Cardi's tweets are also "protected" and not available to the public.

Shortly before deleting her account, Billboard reports that Cardi wrote, "I'm from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent."

The 25-year-old rapper, who is pregnant with her first child, continued, "I never asked to be a example or a role model I don't want to change my ways because I'm famous that's why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. Im not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am."

On Friday, the always outspoken Banks threw called the pregnant rapper some harsh names like "illiterate, untalented rat" and "caricature of a black woman."

"Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high," Banks told the radio show's hosts, referring to Beyoncé's Lemonade.

"There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B."

In the interview, Banks also referred to Cardi as a "poor man's Nicki Minaj" and accused her of having a ghostwriter for "Bodak Yellow," the song that made her famous.

Cardi responded by posting a video of Banks dancing to the song in a club.

Prior to her deleting her social media, Cardi also responded to Azealia by writing a lengthy now-deleted post, caught by fans, in which she wrote, "The difference between you and me is that I've never pretended to be something I am not! I've made it to where I am for being myself and staying true to that."

We hope these two ladies work it out!

