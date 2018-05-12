Saturday Savings:Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Gold Dress Is on Sale

Becca Kufrin started her romance on the newest season of The Bachelorette with a golden dress.

After The Bachelor: Women Tell All viewers watched the winner-turned-runner-up confront Arie Luyendyk Jr. . on their brutal on-screen breakup, host Chris Harrison announced that the Minnesota-born publicist would be the next star of the season. The crowd went wild.

The hope for romance only grew stronger as Becca, dressed in the Donna Mizani Leona Dress, met five contestants ahead of her season, all of which commented on her apparent beauty and style.

"I have to say, you are absolutely glowing tonight—you look magnificent," one contestant said.