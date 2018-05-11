Hayley Kiyoko Labels Rita Ora's New Song ''Girls'' as ''Tone-Deaf'' and ''Dangerous''

Hayley Kiyoko believes Rita Ora's new song "Girls" is harmful to the LGBTQ+ community.

Ora's newly-released collaboration with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charlie XCX explores themes of bisexuality with lyrics like "Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls/Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls." Kiyoko, who is openly gay, took to social media on Friday with her perspective on the track's controversial portrayal of queer relationships.

"It's important for us artists to use our platforms to move the cultural needle forward, not backwards," she wrote in a statement. "There is a new song that came out today featuring a handful of well-known pop artists that me overwhelmed with thoughts. I literally have a knot in my stomach right now."