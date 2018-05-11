How Khloe Kardashian Is Celebrating Her First Mother's Day

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 11, 2018 5:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Congrats to the first time mama! 

Mother's Day is a special time day every year, and this year it's especially amazing because Khloe Kardashian will be celebrating for the first time as a new mom. The reality star who is dating Tristan Thompson, welcomed daughter True Thompson one month ago, which is just in time for the holiday. 

Unfortunately, Tristan will be out of town for a basketball game, but that just means more cuddles for KoKo and True. She also will have the love and support of her family on her special day. Including sister Kim Kardashian who told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa in an interview recently that she is "rooting" for Khloe. How are the rest of the Kardashians celebrating? 

Watch

Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Reveal Khloe's Sneaking Out Antics

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Mother's Day , Top Stories
Latest News
KJ Apa, Riverdale, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Brittainy Taylor, Very Cavallari 106

Tensions Erupt Between Brittainy Taylor and Her Boyfriend During the Uncommon James Retreat on Very Cavallari

Zac Efron, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Teen Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians_1502

Can a Therapy Session Fix Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Familial Feud on KUWTK?

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard, Cali Clay Shepard

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cali Clay

Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Best Dressed Stars at the Teen Choice Awards 2018: Chloë Grace Moretz, Storm Reid and More!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.