Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Continue Their Cannes Rendezvous With Second Outing

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 11, 2018 4:32 PM

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have some explaining to do. 

The exes were spotted together for a second consecutive time at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, this time at a screening for Ash Is Purest White on Friday evening. Eagle-eye fans caught the supermodel and singer sitting next to each other inside the theater, though a video posted to Bella's Instagram Stories indicates she traveled alone to the event. 

Meanwhile, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) captioned an Instagram photo with two male friends, "honestly just tryna watch movies."

Speculation that the pair's romance is back on sparked after a photo of Bella and The Weeknd kissing surfaced

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival, 2018

Venturelli/WireImage

An eyewitness at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party told E! News of their interaction, "You could feel the energy between them and there was no doubt they were together. They were whispering and holding hands while talking. People were coming over to say hello, but they were focused on each other and never got too far away from one another."

"They had some drinks and were dancing and talking," the insider continued. "He had his arm around her waist and was pulling her in close. She was touching his face and stroking it. They kissed a few times passionately. They left Magnum Beach together at the end of the night. They didn't care who was watching. There were cameras all over and they didn't mind."

So are Bella and The Weeknd the real deal or is this a one-time fling? 

As a second source put it, "Abel and Bella never lost touch and always reconnect when they are in the same places. Bella has always had strong feelings for Abel."

