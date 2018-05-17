How Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Balance Their Private Family Life

Happy birthday, Nikki Reed!

The actress is celebrating her 30th birthday today and will likely be spending the special day with her husband, Ian Somerhalder, and their daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. Nikki's birthday comes just weeks after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary together.

Back in April 2015, Nikki and Ian tied the knot in Santa Monica, Calif. E! News confirmed at the time that the couple, who married nine months after they first started dating, asked wedding guests to donate to the their animal rescue charity in lieu of gifts.

The duo's passion for environmental causes makes it easy to see how they fell for each other.