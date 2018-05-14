Kristin Cavallari Gets Real With Her Employees and Her Husband in Very Cavallari Season One Supertease

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If there's one thing Kristin Cavallari knows how to do, it's keep it real. 

In this supertease for her new E! series Very Cavallari, which premieres Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., the reality star turned business mogul gets real with her Uncommon James employees and her husband, former NFL star Jay Cutler.

"This is a really big deal for me," Kristin stresses. "So I hired more girls to help out." 

But sometimes, more help means more problems.

"I hired everybody to make my life easier, and I feel like it's just creating more and more problems for me," and emotional Kristin admits.

When it comes to her husband of five years, things are a little more calm.

Watch

Very Cavallari: Kristin Cavallari Is Back This Summer on E!

"Jay is a different breed. Writing me love emails and love letters. I don't know what happened," Kristin jokes.

She's got more than a few balls in the air, but can she balance a big move, her family and a burgeoning business?

See all the very real moments coming to Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari 15th July at 8 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Designing Women

Designing Women and the Latest TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals in the Works

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Talks Social Media, Motherhood and Losing Grip on Herself in Interview With Jennifer Lawrence

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas: All the Details

James Gunn, Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Admits "It’s Not an Easy Time" After James Gunn Firing

Lena Dunham, Naked, Nude

Lena Dunham Posts Naked Selfie on 9-Month Anniversary of Her Hysterectomy

Allison Mack

Allison Mack Requests Lenient Bail Conditions While Awaiting Trial in Sex Trafficking Case

Travis Scott, NBA All-Star Weekend

Travis Scott Gives Away $100,000 to Fans to Celebrate Astroworld

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.