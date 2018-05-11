Roswell and Charmed Reboots Picked Up by The CW—Plus, The Vampire Diaries Spinoff!

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., May. 11, 2018 3:15 PM

Two reboots and a spinoff: The CW's 2018-19 TV season in a nutshell!

The network has officially picked up reboots of Roswell and Charmed to series for the 2018-19 TV season, along with a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, which ends its five-season run this summer.

In addition to the three series that have us all kinds of excited, the network also announced the pick-up of two other series. 

Here's a rundown of the five shows The CW picked up for the 2018-19 TV season: 

Roswell, New Mexico: The Originals' Carina Adly Mackenzie is behind this new take on the Roswell High book series, which inspired Jason Katim's hit that ran from 1999-2001. This modern take focuses on the daughter of undocumented immigrants reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, where she ends up discovering a shocking truth about her teen crush-turned-police officer: He's an alien. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance. Julie Plec serves as an executive producer and directed the pilot. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino all star. 

Charmed Reboot, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey

Getty Images

Charmed: Prepare to meet a new trio of sisters who discover they are witches after the tragic death of their mother in this new take on Charmed from Jane the Virgin's Jennie Urman. Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery will play the three sisters who must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Legacies: A spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals from Julie Plec, this is the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Attending the school? Klaus and Hayley's daughter Hope Mikaelson, Alaric Saltzman's twins, Lizzie and Josie, and other young adults. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be—or the villains they were born to be?

All American: Think The O.C. meets Friday Night Lights in this drama, executive produced by Greg Berlanti, that centers on a rising high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The show is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.

In the Dark: Per the CW, this drama from Corinne Kingsbury focuses on "a flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only ‘witness' to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents."

