RuPaul Is Heading to Netflix for Your Next Comedy Obsession

Get excited, kitty girls.

Why? Because RuPaul's global domination is showing no signs of slowing. And now the supermodel of the world is extending her reach into scripted comedy with a new Netflix series that she's writing and executive producing alongside Sex and the City's Michael Patrick King.

In the 10-part hour-long comedy AJ and the Queen, Mama Ru will star as Ruby Red, a larger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990's R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby's message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. No casting announcement has been made for AJ as of press time.