RuPaul Is Heading to Netflix for Your Next Comedy Obsession

by Billy Nilles | Fri., May. 11, 2018 1:37 PM

Get excited, kitty girls.

Why? Because RuPaul's global domination is showing no signs of slowing. And now the supermodel of the world is extending her reach into scripted comedy with a new Netflix series that she's writing and executive producing alongside Sex and the City's Michael Patrick King.

In the 10-part hour-long comedy AJ and the Queen, Mama Ru will star as Ruby Red, a larger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990's R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As these two misfits, one tall, one small, travel from city to city, Ruby's message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better. No casting announcement has been made for AJ as of press time.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough to make your little gay heart explode, RuPaul performs a killer musical number in every drag club! For a small tease of the new comedy (and we mean small), check out the video above.

Ru will be mighty busy, as the two-time Emmy winning host of RuPaul's Drag Race will continue her duties on the award-winning and obsession-worthy competition reality series, currently in its 10th season on VH1.

No release date for AJ and the Queen has been announced yet, but look out for it soon on Netflix.

