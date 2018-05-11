Awkward! Ryan Reynolds Recalls Getting a High Five From a Fan Whose Wife Was "Half Dead"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 11, 2018 1:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Talk about an awkward fan encounter!

During Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Deadpool star recalled receiving a high five from a fan whose wife was being rolled away on a stretcher.

Here's what happened: Reynolds had just boarded a plane when he spotted two honeymooners sitting nearby. Before the plane take off, he noticed the wife had become "violently and horribly ill." 

"It was not, like, a pretty little sick bag kind of thing," he told Graham Norton. "It was just like I'm going to paint with my organs. Like, it was just crazy."

People started "freaking out," Reynolds recalled, and the woman was taken away in a stretcher. As she was being wheeled away, her husband noticed Reynolds and yelled, "Deadpool! No way! High five!"

Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Struggle With Anxiety

The actor admitted he was a little hesitant to touch the man's hand.

"I'm like, ‘What does she got?'" he said.

Still, he felt like the husband should have been focusing on his sick spouse. 

"By the way, your wife is like half dead," Reynolds said, recalling the incident. "Help her. Help her, man."

It was certainly a moment the actor will never forget. 

"It was just a very surreal moment," he said. "I'm sure they're fine. I'm sure they're on their second anniversary just kicking it somewhere."

Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Reynolds , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard, Cali Clay Shepard

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cali Clay

Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018, Couples

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Best Dressed Stars at the Teen Choice Awards 2018: Chloë Grace Moretz, Storm Reid and More!

Zac Efron, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Show, Winners

Teen Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Cole Sprouse, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards 2018: See the Riverdale Cast, Chloë Grace Moretz and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Daughter, Ariana

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley and Their Baby Pose for Sweet Family Vacation Pic

Taylor Swift, Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Had the Best Time at a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Concert

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.