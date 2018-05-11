Last Man Standing Is Officially Returning on Fox

Thanks, Roseanne?

A day after Fox slaughtered most of its beloved, if low-rated, live-action comedy slate, the network has officially announced its plans to revive Tim Allen's multi-cam sitcom Last Man Standing a year after ABC sent it to the discard pile after six seasons, clearly hungry for a politically right-leaning revival of their own.

For those who've forgotten—or tend to steer clear of Allen's hokey brand of machismo—Last Man Standing stars the Home Improvement alum as Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women. Yes, really. That's what it's about. So, get ready for a bunch of jokes about how #MeToo has gone too far, probably.