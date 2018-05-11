Blake Lively's Summer-Perfect Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

Raise your hand if you're feeling Met Gala fatigue.

(Both hands raised.)

Nothing against fashion's biggest night—there were some truly amazing looks—but all the glamour can be somewhat hard to relate to. We love a good ball gown, but how many times can that inspire our next brunch outfit? Luckily, after the first Monday in May, stars flew to the annual Cannes Film Festival, movie premieres and charity events in ensembles we can actually take style notes on.

For instance, Blake Lively's pink frock makes for the perfect summer dress. Pair your pastel number with yellow heels, walk around with a handful of matching balloons, and you have an Insta-worthy moment ready to be captured.