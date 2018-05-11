David Beckham's Daughter Harper Is His Only Child Who Still Plays Soccer—and It's "Heartbreaking"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 11, 2018 11:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Looks like David Beckham's daughter Harper is the only one who inherited his love for soccer.

During Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the iconic athlete admitted his sons Brooklyn (19), Romeo (15) and Cruz (13) have all dropped the sport.

"She loves it," Beckham said, noting that his 6-year-old soccer star plays every Sunday. "The boys don't play anymore, which is heartbreaking."

The proud father insisted he was only joking about the heartbreak—"it's not really"—but it sounded like Beckham really missed seeing his boys on the field.

"They have a talent, but obviously none of them play anymore," he said. "So, it's down to Harper."

We Dare You Not to Cry Over David Beckham's Surprise Birthday Reunion With Son Brooklyn

The former Manchester United player admitted he can be a bit "enthusiastic" when cheering on his daughter from the sidelines. It looks like he's protective, too. The retired athlete told a story about how he didn't know how to respond when a little boy ran into Harper during a game. 

"I was looking around at the other parents thinking ‘How do I react?'" he recalled. "Do I be a Unicef ambassador…or do I be Harper's daddy and be like ‘Really?' So, I just let it go."

It looks like Harper's family fostered her love for the sport from an early age. Back in 2015, Beckham shared a photo of his then 3-year-old daughter shooting a goal and wrote "Mia Hamm eat your heart out. Harper taking lessons from her brothers (oh and her dad)."

 

As for the boys, it seems as if they've developed passions in other areas. Brooklyn has an interest in photography and has even shot campaigns for Burberry. Meanwhile, Romeo has an affinity for tennis, and Cruz enjoys music. He can even play the guitar.

We're glad Harper is keeping the family tradition alive.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Beckham , Brooklyn Beckham , Romeo Beckham , Harper Beckham
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Blake Lively's Summer-Perfect Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

Christina Aguilera, Feature

Before Christina Aguilera Releases Her Next Album, Relive Her Most Iconic Music Video Moments!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Caught Kissing in Cannes

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Cannes, Magnum x Alexander Wang party

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd "Never Lost Touch": Inside Their "Flirty" Relationship

Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Watch Alden Ehrenreich Perfectly Mimic Chewbacca's Voice

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Happy Mother's Day to Hollywood's First Time Moms, Including Khloe Kardashian, Amal Clooney, Kylie Jenner and More!

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of True Thompson

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.