Watch Alden Ehrenreich Perfectly Mimic Chewbacca's Voice

In the upcoming movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich is taking on the iconic role made famous by Harrison Ford—but as it turns out, he'd also make a pretty good Chewbacca.

E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with the actor at the world premiere of the film in Hollywood Thursday, where she convinced him to mimic the wookie (played by Joonas Suotamo). "I can't translate it or anything," Ehrenreich said, "but I had to learn how to make the sound." The trick, he explained, is to make it sound as if you're gargling and "moaning in the back of your throat."

Ben Burtt, the sound designer from the original Star Wars film trilogy, created Chewbacca's voice by mixing recordings of a badger, four bears, a lion, a seal and a walrus. As Ehrenreich revealed to E! News, Suotamo taught him to "do it like your voice is breaking—like you're 13."