Frightened Rabbit Frontman Scott Hutchison Found Dead

Singer Scott Hutchison has been found dead at the age of 36.
BBC News reports that police have identified a body found at Port Edgar near South Queensferry as Hutchison, the frontman for the Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, who went missing earlier this week. The band has also posted a heartbreaking message on social media, confirming the news.
"There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort," the statement reads. "Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this."
"He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared," the message continues. "Rest peacefully Scott."
A statement released by his family (via BBC News) on Friday described the singer as "passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around."
"Has anyone seen my brother/bandmate/best friend? He's in a very fragile state and has been missing since last night and we're all incredibly worried," Grant Hutchison wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 9. "He was in a hotel in South Queensferry and hasn't been seen or heard from since 1am. Please repost and share and get in touch with me @grabbit if you have any info. His phone is with the police. If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you are safe please? We love you very much."
On May 8, Hutchison took to Twitter to write to his followers, "Be so good to everyone you love. It's not a given. I'm so annoyed that it's not. I didn't live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones."
His last tweet reads, "I'm away now. Thanks."