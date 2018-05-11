How Lena Dunham Moved on From Jack Antonoff and Reclaimed Her Independence

It's been about five months since Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff called it quits.

In a new piece penned for Vogue, the Girls star opens up about the split and how she's relearning to embrace the alone time she once craved.

Dunham and Antonoff broke up in December. The actress recalled the moment vividly in her piece.

"We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say," she wrote in the piece published Friday. "That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common). That anger wasn't sexy or sustainable. That our hearts were still broken from trying so hard to fix it but no longer uncertain about whether or not we could. The finality nearly killed me, and I remember muttering, ‘But what if we still went on dates?' He laughed sadly. ‘Whatever you want.'"