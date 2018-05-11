The 2018 Cannes Film Festival Is for Fashionistas! Vote for the Best Dressed Star so Far

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival is officially in full swing! In addition to movie premieres, gorgeous views of France and celebrities in hoards, Cannes is known for its fierce fashion moments.

Whenever a celebrity steps out at the iconic film festival it's a chance to show off their unparalleled style and grace. This year's attendees have yet to disappoint with pastel pantsuits—we're looking at you Cate Blanchett—and gorgeous gowns and we're in awe of their glamor. Blanchett rocked a yellow pantsuit, followed it by a beige/pink pantsuit and capped it off with a lace, full-length gown and that's just a handful of days into the event.

Kristen Stewart has been a style star since she showed up at Cannes as one of its official jury members. She rocked a blue tweed pant suit and followed it up with a black tulle-bottomed gown for two killer looks in one day.