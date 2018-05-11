Prince Philip Makes First Public Appearance Since Hip Surgery With Queen Elizabeth II by His Side

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 11, 2018 8:46 AM
A month after hip surgery, Prince Philiphad his longtime love by his side—figuratively and literally.
The Duke of Edinburgh was photographed behind the wheel of a car at the 75th Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, his first public appearance since leaving the hospital after hip surgery in mid-April.
While he was not photographed walking, his wife of more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II, was seen chatting with him through the car's window as she walked on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The couple were two of the hundreds of spectators at the horse show. Philip was hospitalized five weeks ago for a "planned surgery" on his hip, Buckingham Palace confirmed to E! News at the time
Prince Philip "has undergone a successful hip replacement operation," a spokesperson later said. "He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits." He left the hospital a little over a week later.
Peter MacDiarmid/REX/Shutterstock
Peter MacDiarmid/REX/Shutterstock
While Kensington Palace has said they hope Philip will be well enough to be at grandson Prince Harry's upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle, the Friday appearance has given hope to royal enthusiasts that he has indeed recuperated and will be in attendance.
After all, according to Katie Nicholl's new book about the groom, Harry: Life, Loss and Love, it has been the prince's wish to have his 96-year-old grandfather there on his wedding day, which led to a brief six-month engagement to Markle.
"One of the reasons Harry wanted to wed sooner than later was so that the Duke could see him married while he was still in good health," Nicholl wrote.
In just a week, we'll know for sure!
