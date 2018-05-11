Kristen Bell, Anna Faris and More Stars Read Hilarious Texts From Their Moms

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 11, 2018 6:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Moms are the best.

In honor of Mother's Day, Jimmy Kimmel asked several celebrities to read actual text messages from their moms. The stars obliged on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Anna Faris started off. The Mom star read a text message from her own mother in which the proud parent called her "the greatest actress of your generation." Still, Faris' mom expressed hope that the celebrity would "transition into dramatic work." The matriarch also worried the actress wasn't wearing enough sunscreen or taking the B-12 vitamins she bought for her at Costco.

Jack McBrayer shared a message from his mama, too. The 30 Rock star explained he bought his mother an ornament for Christmas and that she responded by writing, "Thank you Jack. Hope you live long enough to see it in person."

Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

Kristen Bell also read an old message from her mom, in which the proud parent asked her to find out the Oscar winners from Kimmel. In addition, Tony Hale read a note from his mother in which she admitted she and Hale's father still don't understand Arrested Development.

The most cryptic message came from Will Forte's mom, who sent the Saturday Night Live alum a series of animal emojis.

Watch the video to see these and other stars read messages from their moms.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Anna Faris , Anthony Anderson , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristen Bell, Preschol Graduation, Instagram

Kristen Bell Tears Up at Daughter's Preschool Graduation

Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kanye West: "I Wasn't Stumped" by Jimmy Kimmel's Trump Question

Michael Consuelos, Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Congratulate Son Michael on Riverdale Role

Paris Jackson, Katherine Jackson, Soundflowers, Band

Paris Jackson Gets Support From Grandma Katherine at Her New Band's Concert

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner Continues 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas

Idris Elba

Idris Elba Responds to New James Bond Rumors and Leaves Fans Shaken

2018 Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.