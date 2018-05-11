Kristen Bell, Anna Faris and More Stars Read Hilarious Texts From Their Moms

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 11, 2018 6:22 AM

Moms are the best.

In honor of Mother's Day, Jimmy Kimmel asked several celebrities to read actual text messages from their moms. The stars obliged on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Anna Faris started off. The Mom star read a text message from her own mother in which the proud parent called her "the greatest actress of your generation." Still, Faris' mom expressed hope that the celebrity would "transition into dramatic work." The matriarch also worried the actress wasn't wearing enough sunscreen or taking the B-12 vitamins she bought for her at Costco.

Jack McBrayer shared a message from his mama, too. The 30 Rock star explained he bought his mother an ornament for Christmas and that she responded by writing, "Thank you Jack. Hope you live long enough to see it in person."

Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

Kristen Bell also read an old message from her mom, in which the proud parent asked her to find out the Oscar winners from Kimmel. In addition, Tony Hale read a note from his mother in which she admitted she and Hale's father still don't understand Arrested Development.

The most cryptic message came from Will Forte's mom, who sent the Saturday Night Live alum a series of animal emojis.

Watch the video to see these and other stars read messages from their moms.

