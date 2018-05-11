Yep, Sarah Drew's Behind-the-Scenes Photos From April's Intense Grey's Anatomy Episode Will Make You Cry

Don't even bother trying to compose yourself. It's futile.

Grey's Anatomy fans were put through the ringer on Thursday night, with the ABC drama not letting Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) go softly into the night.

April was on the verge of death after a car crash for almost the entire episode, and you knew it was serious because Snow Patrol was played.

Fortunately, April was able to pull through, which makes seeing all of Drew's emotional behind-the-scenes Instagram posts from the intense hour just a little easier to handle ahead of her exit from the series.