The Voice Gets Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson As Coaches for Season 15

Hello, can we please talk about the duo The Voice has put together for its 15th season??

Kelly Clarkson will officially be back as a coach next season, accompanied by none other than the returning Jennifer Hudson. The Oscar-winning Jennifer Hudson, who was somehow robbed of the win on American Idol in season three. (She came in seventh! Can you believe that??)

Clarkson is currently serving as a coach, and Hudson previously coached season 13, and also serves as a coach on The Voice UK. We just kind of feel like Adam Levine and Blake Shelton should get ready to lose big time next season.