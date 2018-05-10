Solo: A Star Wars Story Premieres in Hollywood: See All the Red Carpet Photos

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:55 PM
The Star Wars galaxy has officially descended onto Hollywood!
As the excitement continues to grow around Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, the cast came together to celebrate the official Los Angeles premiere Thursday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and even Chewbacca were on hand to pose for photographers and chat with reporters from around the world.
In the film, Han Solo will meet his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounter the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. What comes next is a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.
Before the movie hits theatres May 25, take a look at the familiar faces who graced the Hollywood premiere presented by Nissan in our gallery below.
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Whoever said red carpets have to be boring clearly hasn't met this dynamic duo.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While all eyes may be on the outfit, the actress revealed her "nails from outer space" and jewelry from Movado on Instagram Stories.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Date night done right! The A-list couple steps out to celebrate the Star Wars franchise.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's time to rock some red! The Hollywood actor and rapper arrives in style to the star-studded premiere.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We've found Han Solo! The actor has lots of reasons to celebrate tonight in Hollywood.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Qi'Ra is in the house! The actress steps out in a red floral dress for the matching red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actor is just one of the many surprise guests who showed up for the Hollywood premiere.
Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
The creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises wouldn't miss out on this special event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
From Westworld to Star Wars! The actress puts her own spin on the black dress during her evening out.
Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic
The actress turns heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chewbacca meet Chewbacca!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While he may have guest starred on tonight's The Big Bang Theory, the actor wouldn't miss this premiere.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Han Solo's on-screen mentor keeps things casual in a navy blue ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
After professing her love for the Star Wars franchise on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, we can only imagine how excited the actress is to be in attendance.
Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
The Westworld star looks like a million bucks on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The man behind Dryden Vos arrives at the El Capitan Theatre for premiere night.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pretty Unreal right? "Do you think I'm excited enough? #starwarsnerd #hansolo @starwars @disneystudios," the actress shared on Instagram from the carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Who's ready to celebrate? The Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back veteran returns to celebrate the newest movie in the franchise.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
We may know what the Saved By the Bell star thinks of the new movie based on his thumbs up.
