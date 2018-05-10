Why Katy Perry Is "Relieved" Taylor Swift Accepted Her Olive Branch

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are finally ready to make nice. 

After the American Idol judge sent the pop singer an olive branch, a peace offering that effectively ended their years-long feud, a source tells E! News Katy is "very relieved" and ready to "move forward."

"She has been self-reflecting lately," the insider adds, "and feels it's better to clear the air than to have public disagreements and uncomfortable tension with people. She wants all of the negative energy cleared from her life." 

Contrary to reports that claim Katy wasn't pleased with Taylor posting the note on social media, our source says she "wasn't upset" at all. 

Photos

Taylor Swift: Reputation Tour

Instead, we're told Katy "was happy that Taylor was accepting and took the time to post about it." A separate source tells E! News Taylor was "really moved" by the sweet gesture. "It was incredibly heartfelt."

So what inspired the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress to squash the beef once and for all? The insider explains, "Katy is on a great path and is very happy in her life right now, and she wanted nothing but to make up with a long lost friend. She has been thinking about this for a very long time."

Moving forward, the insider explains, "Katy knows they won't be immediate friends anytime soon, but is happy to be able to turn the page of their negative chapter. Katy hopes they will be back to being friends in the future, hanging out and supporting each other at their shows, but knows either way that she did her part to end the bitterness."

Upward and onward, ladies! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Taylor Swift , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Luna and Miles to a Safari Park: See the Adorable Photos

Candiace Dillard, Chris Bassett, Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Marries Chris Bassett

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt, Gal Gadot and More Superhero Stars Wish Chris Hemsworth a Happy Birthday

Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Dad Claims He Lied to Prince Harry About the Paparazzi Photos

John Mayer

John Mayer's Home Burglarized, Up to $200,000 Worth of Property Stolen

Mark Hamill, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Mark Hamill Once Advised Arnold Schwarzenegger to Lose His Accent and Last Name

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Were Twinning on Dinner Date

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.