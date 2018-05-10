Why Katy Perry Is ''Relieved'' Taylor Swift Accepted Her Olive Branch

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are finally ready to make nice. 

After the American Idol judge sent the pop singer an olive branch, a peace offering that effectively ended their years-long feud, a source tells E! News Katy is "very relieved" and ready to "move forward."

"She has been self-reflecting lately," the insider adds, "and feels it's better to clear the air than to have public disagreements and uncomfortable tension with people. She wants all of the negative energy cleared from her life." 

Contrary to reports that claim Katy wasn't pleased with Taylor posting the note on social media, our source says she "wasn't upset" at all. 

Photos

Taylor Swift: Reputation Tour

Instead, we're told Katy "was happy that Taylor was accepting and took the time to post about it." A separate source tells E! News Taylor was "really moved" by the sweet gesture. "It was incredibly heartfelt."

So what inspired the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress to squash the beef once and for all? The insider explains, "Katy is on a great path and is very happy in her life right now, and she wanted nothing but to make up with a long lost friend. She has been thinking about this for a very long time."

Moving forward, the insider explains, "Katy knows they won't be immediate friends anytime soon, but is happy to be able to turn the page of their negative chapter. Katy hopes they will be back to being friends in the future, hanging out and supporting each other at their shows, but knows either way that she did her part to end the bitterness."

Upward and onward, ladies! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Taylor Swift , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Finale: Sheldon and Amy Finally Got Married

Emilia Clark, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Solo: A Star Wars Story Premieres in Hollywood: See All the Red Carpet Photos

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: Did April Die?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Gives First Sneak Peek at Baby True Thompson

Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale Opens Up About His Boyfriend and Why He Was Never Hiding His Sexuality

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Is Opening Up About Her Scary Accident: "I Didn't Know How Things Were Going to End Up"

Jessie James Decker, John James

Jessie James Decker's Brother John Involved in Near-Fatal Car Crash

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.