Khloe Kardashian Gives First Sneak Peek at Baby True Thompson

There she is!

Khloe Kardashian shared a few snapshots of herself with her newborn baby girl, True Thompson, earlier this evening.

The proud new mama was showing off the latest filter on Snapchat when she gave fans a glimpse at her firstborn.

One month after welcoming her daughter into the world, Khloe has been far more active on social media and has been spotted out and about in Cleveland over the last week.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old opened up about hitting the gym with her trainer for the first time since giving birth and she didn't hide the fact that the initial transition was bumpier than she had originally expected.