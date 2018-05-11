Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Being a PTSD Survivor: "I Didn't Let It Stop Me"

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 11, 2018

Gabrielle Union is ready to get personal in honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month.

In a new video for The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign, the Hollywood actress is opening up about overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I'm here to tell you that I am a PTSD survivor, thriver, bad ass, MF-er. I was diagnosed with PTSD at 19 after I was raped at gunpoint and I didn't let it stop me," she shared in a home video obtained by E! News. "I didn't want it to define my whole life and it doesn't have to. Asking for help, needing help doesn't make you weak or less worthy of love or support or success. You can literally be anything you want to be. PTSD isn't a death sentence."

In her latest book titled We're Going to Need More Wine, Gabrielle revealed she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint while working at a shoe store.  

She wanted to write about her experience in hopes that people who encountered similar situations wouldn't feel alone.

"You don't have to be alone or feel isolated. There are so many of us out there who are dealing with exactly what you are dealing with and it doesn't make you weak," she shared in her new video. "It doesn't make you anything but human. And we all have something and you might even become a successful actress and best-selling author and be dope because that's what you deserve."

Throughout the month of May, The Child Mind Institute will mark National Mental Health Awareness Month by revealing homemade videos featuring celebrities and mental health advocates.

Kristen Bell, James Van Der Beek and Sarah Silverman are just some of the stars who have participated in the important cause.

Learn more about The Child Mind Institute and how you can help by visiting their website today.

