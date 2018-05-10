EXCLUSIVE!

Jessie James Decker's Brother John Involved in Near-Fatal Car Crash

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello & Ashley Lewin | Thu., May. 10, 2018 5:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessie James Decker, John James

Instagram

Jessie James Decker's little brother is counting his blessings. 

Just days ago, John James was in his hometown of Nashville, Tenn. when he suffered a seizure behind the wheel and lost control of his vehicle and caused it to roll. John first recalled the terrifying ordeal on Instagram, which he tells E! News in an exclusive interview has really put his life into renewed perspective.

The 23-year-old said he was "feeling so good" and on his way to the gym after spending time in a UV sauna when "all of a sudden" he began seizing.

"The only way I can describe it is that I was screaming in my own head but couldn't control my body," John shared with us. "I remember thinking there was nothing I could do."

Photos

Jessie James Decker's Cutest Pregnancy Pics

John James

Instagram

John continued, "I was conscious, but it was the smallest amount of consciousness I can describe. I had no idea what was happening. One minute I felt super healthy and on top of the world and the next my car was totaled." 

After alerting his fiancée Ali to the crash she ran the half mile to the scene, where he was taken to the hospital for further testing. "I am all about health and fitness," he explained. "I own a health and fitness company so this is the last thing I expected. I don't have a history of this, it was a complete crazy thing that happened."

James said his entire family was "freaking out," and that his older sister Sydney Rae James rushed to his side with her newborn daughter

John said he's feeling "lucky to be alive" and wants others to know that tomorrow is never guaranteed. "Here's what people don't understand. We all know we're gonna pass away one day, but I guarantee you if really lived like you could die any minute then you'd live a hell of a lot differently," he said. 

One day later the couple flew to Hawaii, where they are enjoying wedding planning. 

Jessie has not commented publicly on her brother's accident, but we bet she's sent him lots of love and support through it all. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessie James Decker , Injury And Illness , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Luna and Miles to a Safari Park: See the Adorable Photos

Candiace Dillard, Chris Bassett, Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Marries Chris Bassett

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt, Gal Gadot and More Superhero Stars Wish Chris Hemsworth a Happy Birthday

Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Dad Claims He Lied to Prince Harry About the Paparazzi Photos

John Mayer

John Mayer's Home Burglarized, Up to $200,000 Worth of Property Stolen

Mark Hamill, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Mark Hamill Once Advised Arnold Schwarzenegger to Lose His Accent and Last Name

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Were Twinning on Dinner Date

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.