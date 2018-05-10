Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Have Big Wedding and Baby Plans After Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary

Time flies when you're madly in love!

Bachelor Nation fans had a big reason to celebrate this week as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth celebrated a major anniversary. Believe it or not, it's been three years since the couple got engaged on The Bachelorette.

While the franchise may have experienced a few public breakups in recent months, these two are proving lasting relationships can be built once cameras stop rolling. In fact, the couple is more excited than ever before about their future together.

"We don't even know where we see ourselves next week," Kaitlyn joked to E! News exclusively after marking the special day. "We just hope we are healthy and happy. Maybe married. Maybe babies? Ok I'll calm down."

While the pair admitted to not having a wedding date set just yet, Kaitlyn has participated in a few wedding dress shoots. And yes, both the bride and groom-to-be have some predictions about what their special day will include.